ISLAMABAD-Ufone and Canteen Stores Department (CSD) have signed a memorandum of understanding according to which the Pakistani telecom operator will provide services to CSD for digitization and improving customer experience. Brigadier Ahmed Fawad Azim (r), Director Commercial, Canteen Stores Department, along with Atif Ishaque, GM Enterprise Sales & Services, Shops & Franchise Services, Ufone signed the memorandum of understanding along with teams from Canteen Stores Department and Ufone. Under this agreement, Ufone will be offering exclusive deals to all the employees of CSD along with giving special deals to more than 100,000 loyalty card holders nationwide. Walk in customers at CSD stores will be able to acquire Ufone & PTCL services with ease and also get to know about new services and products. Customer satisfaction and convenience has always been a priority for Ufone and through every partnership the company strives to provide ease to millions of its valuable customers across the country. The recent endeavor with CSD reflects towards its growing commitment for customer convenience. Overtime, Ufone has introduced many innovative products and services which have not only become game changers in the telecom industry but have also empowered common Pakistani.