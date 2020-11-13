Share:

ISLAMABAD-UNIICEF on Friday expressed its deep concerns on the abuse of a four-year-old Pakistani girl and her mother in Kashmore, in the Sindh province of Pakistan.

According to the statement, the girl and her mother were detained and sexually abused by several men for days. The police managed to find and rescue the child after the perpetrators let her mother go.

“UNICEF strongly condemns this vicious attack on a child,” said Aida Girma, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan. “We offer our deepest sympathy to the family affected by this horrific act and share hopes for her full recovery. UNICEF is supporting the Child Protection Authority and social welfare officers in Kashmore and Larkana to ensure that appropriate support and services are extended to the child and her family.

“While it is encouraging to see that the police managed to rescue the child and arrest one of the alleged perpetrators, greater efforts must be made to develop mechanisms that help prevent sexual abuse against children. We need to make sure that victims can access appropriate counselling and treatment, and that perpetrators are held accountable,” Ms. Girma added.

Every child has the right to be protected from all forms of sexual exploitation and abuse. UNICEF will continue to work with federal, provincial authorities and communities to put in place effective, preventive mechanisms and improve the safety of children.