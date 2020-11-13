Share:

ISLAMABAD-The ZeenatHaroon Rashid Writing Prize for Women is pleased and proud to announce that the Award for 2020 goes to Lahore writer RaniyaHosain for her polemical essay Portrait of a Woman in Pain. She will receive a cash award of Rs.100,000. This year, the prize was restricted to non-fiction writing and the winning submission was chosen from over 350 entries. At just 21 years of age, RaniyaHosain is a precocious talent who had shown early promise when she won the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition in 2014 at the age of 15.