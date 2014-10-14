LAHORE

Two persons were killed after consuming toxic liquor while the condition of three others was stated to be serious here on Monday.

Manga Mandi SHO told APP that five people took toxic liquor that claimed two lives while another two were hospitalized in critical condition. The deceased were named as Rasheed and Zafraan. Sajid, Rafiq and Shabbir was stated to be critical in local hospital, the SHO said adding that a case was registered and investigation was on.

Deaths from toxic alcohol have become routine. In 2007, more than 40 people died in Karachi in a span of a few days after becoming ill from alcohol. In July 2013, also in Karachi, 18 people died after drinking at two separate parties on the same night, the BBC reported.

“Most reportedly died before they could be rushed to hospital,” the report said. Three months later, the deaths of at least a dozen people in Multan, in central Pakistan, were traced to drinking. And this June, at least 13 people died after drinking in Rawalpindi, a military town on the outskirts of Islamabad, a local TV reported. Suppliers were arrested and but later they got freed.