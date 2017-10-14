KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party on Friday demanded of the accountability court to place names of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar on Exit Control List. The demand was made by PPP leader and Senator Sherry Rehman during a press conference at PPP Media Cell on Friday.

Commenting on Friday’s ruckus in accountability court Islamabad during the proceedings of case against Maryam Nawaz and Safdar, the PPP senator said that PML-N had once again repeated its history of attacking judiciary and the incident was a premature attempt to delay indictment of Sharif family in corruption cases.

She demanded of the courts to put names of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain retd Safdar on ECL so that they could not escape from the country. PPP Senator Sherry Rehman condemned the incident in Islamabad’s accountability court and said that the PML-N considers itself above the law, constitution and democracy.

“We have always given respect to the judiciary despite having reservations on their decisions,” she said adding that he PML-N wanted to take advantage of opposition and government simultaneously. She said that the party had decided to acknowledge the sacrifices made by the workers during 50 years of the PPP struggle and would be given awards in the Golden Jubilee celebrations ceremony.

Furthermore, PPP General Secretary Nayyar Hussain Bokhari announced that the party has decided to celebrate its golden jubilee celebrations and will hold a public gathering in Parade ground Islamabad on November 30 to be addressed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other party leaders.

He said that these decisions were made in a meeting of party’s CEC chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Addressing the press conference, Nayyar Bokhari, however said that if there would be Eid Miladun Nabi SAW on November 30 then the public gathering would be held on December 1.

“An international conference will also be held and delegations from within and outside country will participate in it,” he said. He said that it was PPP that had given most sacrifices for the democracy in the country, gave away 1973 constitution and later revived it in its real position and gave rights to the provinces including NFC award.

Another PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor said that PPP had not only made struggle for the democracy but also for the labour class of the country, which is unmatchable from any other party.

“Our three leaders sacrificed for the democracy in the country and our leadership faced and defeated four martial laws and took historical steps for the democracy and people’s rights,” he said adding that they still stand alongside the workers and labour class of the country.

PPP leader and Senator Farhat Ullah Babar said that they had setup committees for the golden jubilee ceremony and convention and conferences would also be held at provincial level. He said that the current year is very important for PPP as it is not only the year of party’s golden jubilee but also the 10th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto along with the general elections ahead in 2018.

He said that the party would also observe the year 2017 as FATA reforms year and the injustices faced by people of FATA would now come to an end. “They faced these injustices for last 70 years but this year would bring an end to it,” he said.

Responding to report of PPP leaders names in JIT report of banned People’s Aman Committee Uzair Baloch,

Babar said that there is no PPP leader mentioned in Uzair Baloch’s JIT and PPP had faced similar allegations in past also and would also face it in future.