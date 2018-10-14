Share:

SARGODHA - The police on Saturday arrested 15 PML-N workers in a crackdown launched to arrest the accused persons nominated in a case of delivering hate speeches and chanting slogans against national institutes during general elections on July 25. According to the Cantonment Police, raids were conducted in different parts of city during which 15 PML-N activists arrested.

The police have filed a case against PML-N MNA Ch Hamid Hameed and 200 workers on the charges of making hate speeches and shouting of slogans against state institutions on the day of general elections on July 25, 2018 over delay in the announcement of results outside District Returning Officer in jurisdiction of the Cantt Police. It is to be mention here that MNA Ch Hamid Hameed and his six associates have got bail from the Lahore High Court till October 26, 2018.

SECTION 144 IMPOSED

Punjab Home Secretary Capt (r) Fazeel Asghar imposed section 144 Sargodha in the province against the use of drone cameras for media coverage and children games, antenna vehicles, remote control playing vehicles, helicam and gas balloons. The Home Department also banned burning rubber and plastic material, tyres, leather and shopping bags and smoking Shesha in cafés, restaurants and parks under sections of 144.

Furthermore The Punjab home secretary imposed immediate ban on the sale of book A Gift for the Queen written by Mirza Ghulam Ahmed Qadyyani and Masroor Anwar Qadyyani book World crisis and the pathway to peace.