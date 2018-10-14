Share:

NEW DELHI:- As many as 21 people were killed in floods and heavy rains triggered by cyclone Titli in eastern Indian state of Odisha, officials said Saturday. The deaths were reported from the districts of Gajapati, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Cuttack, Keonjhar and Angul since Thursday when the severe cyclonic storm made landfall in the state. "Gajapati was the most affected district, where 15 people lost their lives. These included 12 people who were swept away by a rockslide that hit their cave hideout," an official said. The rockslide took place near Baraghara village in Gajapati district when a group of 22 people took shelter in the cave near a hillock to escape Titli.

Four others were still missing.

"Two deaths were reported from Nayagarh and one each from Kandhamal, Cuttack, Keonjhar and Angul districts," the official added.

Cyclone Titli hit Odisha and the neighboring state of Andhra Pradesh Thursday, before it weakened into a deep depression.