VEHARI: Three dacoits were killed and two others fled the scene after an alleged shootout with police here in the wee hours of Saturday. According to media reports, the incident occurred when five dacoits were fleeing after snatching a motorcycle from a citizen on Kacha Pakki Road in Luddon area. On information the police intercepted the fleeing suspects and signalled them to stop but they instead opened fire on the cops.

The police officials retaliated and as a result, three dacoits died while their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene. The police have shifted the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy and registered a case. According to police, all three dacoits were killed by firing of their accomplices. The police also recovered arms from the scene besides the snatched motorcycle.