Share:

SHEIKHUPURA-The deputy commissioner said during a media talk that all possible basic facilities would be provided to the citizens at their doorstep.

DC Azhar Hayat said that water filtration plant installed in the local stadium had restarted supplying pure and hygienic water to the citizens of different localities. “The said plant has been out of order for the last three years.”

He said that the district administration had fulfilled the longstanding demanded of locals within shortest time possible. “Similarly, the administration is also focusing on the improvement of the sewerage and cleanliness system in the city,” he said, adding “In this connection, a special strategy has been formulated.”

To a question put to him regarding encroachments, he said that the drive had already been started against the encroachers. “Many roads and streets in the city have already been cleared.