rawalpindi - All is set to hold the by-elections on October 14 as all the arrangements have been finalized for conducting polls in free, fair and transparent manner in Rawalpindi while over 4000 cops will be deployed in Rawalpindi to maintain law and order situation and avoid any untoward incident. Total 13 candidates are in the run for October 14 by-elections in NA-60, Rawalpindi-IV and NA-63, Rawalpindi-VII, two constituencies of Rawalpindi District. Army Jawans and police personnel have taken full control of all polling stations to hold fair and free elections. Around 76 polling stations in Rawalpindi have been declared sensitive where extra security arrangements have been made. The main contest for NA-60 is expected between PTI’s candidate Sheikh Rashid Shafique and PML-N’s candidate Sajjad Khan. As many as 727,902 registered voters of NA-60, Rawalpindi-IV and NA-63, Rawalpindi-VII will elect their representative in by-elections. Total eight candidates are in the run in NA-60, Rawalpindi-IV, the constituency of Rawalpindi city which has total 356,935 registered voters including 189,464 men and 167,471 women. Total 690 polling booths including 363 for men and 327 for women have been set up in the constituency where 726 Polling Officers, 1450 Assistant Presiding Officers and 347 Presiding Officers will be deployed to ensure free and fair elections. Other candidates who are aspiring to become member of the Parliament from the constituency are Aftab Ahmed Qureshi, Independent who has been allotted Jeep symbol, Asghar Ali Mubarak, the candidate of Pakistani Awami League, given Hockey, Tehmina Sajjad Khan, Independent, Butterfly, Zahid Aqeel, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, Crane, Muhammad Azhar Aslam, Independent, Combat Tank and Muhammad Qaiser Mir Dad Khan, Independent candidate allotted Ice Cream symbol by the Returning Officer, NA-60.

According to the Returning Officer, no one will be allowed to violate election Code of Conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan on the polling day. Talking to APP he said, action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators. The by-elections are being held on the National and Provincial Assembly seats which became vacant due to death of contesting/returned candidates, resignation and postponement of the elections. As many as 370,967 registered voters of NA-63 including 195,073 men and 175,894 women will cast their votes at 317 polling stations including 134 men, 126 women and 57 combined. Total 711 polling booths including 372 for men and 339 for women have been set up in the constituency where 747 Polling Officers, 1493 Assistant Presiding Officers and 333 Presiding Officers will be deployed to ensure free and fair elections in NA-63.

Rawalpindi district police have devised a comprehensive security plan for conducting by-elections in fair and transparent manner. According to a police spokesman, on the special directives of City Police Officer Rawalpindi Abbas Ahsan, all arrangements have been finalized for the elections while over 4000 police personnel would be deployed to ensure foolproof security on the Election Day. Different areas have been divided into three divisions, seven sub-divisions, 11 sectors and 45 sub-sectors while 24 sections of Elite Force would also be deployed to avoid any untoward incident. The polling stations of Rawalpindi district have been divided into three categories including 76 of A, 125 of B and 445 of C. Special security arrangements would be made for A category polling stations.

Overall supervision would be conducted by SSP Operation Ali Raza. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr. Umer Jahangir has also reviewed arrangements including security for the elections. Rawalpindi Transport Authority has arranged vehicles for transportation of the election staff. Total 38 candidates are in the run for the bye-elections for five National Assembly (NA) seats including NA-56 Attock-II, NA-60 Rawalpindi-IV, NA-63 Rawalpindi-VII, NA-65 Chakwal-II, NA-53, Islamabad-II and two Punjab Provincial Assembly (PA) seats PP-3, Attock-III and PP-27 Jhelum-III. The federal capital is included with the Rawalpindi division which comprises Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock and Jhelum districts by the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding of the by-elections.

Five candidates are in the run for NA-63 elections including Syed Haider Ali Shah, with Jeep symbol, Syed Ishrat Ali Zaidi, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Arrow, Aqeel Malik, Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz, Tiger, Qurban Ali, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Crane and Mansoor Hayat Khan, candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Bat symbol. In order to ensure the security and smooth flow of traffic in the city, the City traffic police (CTP) have also issued a comprehensive traffic plan for the Election Day. There will be complete ban on parking of any vehicles in the premises of polling stations and their surroundings. According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Bin Ashraf four DSPs, seven Inspectors, 89 traffic wardens and 16 traffic assistants would perform duties in the city on Sunday.