LOS ANGELES:- Amanda Abbington has found love again. The 44-year-old actress split from her ‘Sherlock’ co-star Martin Freeman two years ago after 16 years together but she has since moved on and is now dating Northern Irish actor Jonjo O’Neill, 40. Speaking before Jonjo performed at the Harold Pinter birthday gala in the West End last week, Amanda told the Daily Mail: ‘’My boyfriend Jonjo is in the show. I’m so excited to see him perform. We both love Pinter.’’ And Amanda revealed that her new love has changed her life in many ways. She said: ‘’I was vegetarian for three years and then I met my boyfriend and became a meat-eater again.’’