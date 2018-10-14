Share:

KARACHI - Official car of a deputy secretary at the Sindh Secretariat was allegedly snatched on Saturday. The incident took place at Siraj-ud-Daulah Road in the limits of Bahadurabad Police Station.

Police officials said that the car bearing registration number GSA-720 was snatched by armed men travelling on a car when the driver of the grade 18 officer, Deputy Secretary Abdul Shakoor, was waiting for the secretary’s son outside a college.

The driver, Sadaqat Hussain, told the police that armed men snatched the car from him at gunpoint and escaped. The police later registered a case on behalf of the driver against unidentified persons and initiated further investigations.

Karachi has been witnessing snatching and stealing of government vehicles in recent days. At least 34 vehicles have been snatched in the city this year so far.

MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED

In an unusual incident, police arrested a shopkeeper and his accomplice for killing a citizen after portraying him a robber in District South of Karachi on Saturday.

The incident took place near Cantonment Station in the limits of Frere Police Station. Deceased was later identified as Ghulam Sarwar, son of Hussain Bahksh who hailed from Rahim Yar Khan. Police officials said the incident took place when the deceased came to the mobile phone shop of a person, namely Rana Aslam in Cantonment area where an exchange of hot words took place between the shopkeeper and a deceased.

According to SHO Chaudhry Saeed Akhtar, after an exchange of words, the shopkeeper along with his friend Zubair, who is a policeman and posted in the Counter-Terrorism Department, started beating him, claiming that he is a robber. The officer said that after the shopkeeper announced him a robber, several other people also joined them and started beating him up. However, the police reached the site and rescued him.

The injured was later moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The officer while quoting initial investigations said that deceased was involved in sale and purchase of the mobile phones, adding that he used to purchase cell phones from Karachi and later used to sell them at his hometown.

The officer said that the victim had borrowed a cell phone from a shopkeeper and was unable to pay the dues to the shopkeeper, adding that when the deceased came to his shop and was unable to pay the dues, the shopkeeper along with his companion started beating him saying that he attempted to rob his shop. Police officer said that a case has been registered against both the suspects on the complaint of victim’s brother and initiated further investigations.