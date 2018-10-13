Share:

LOS ANGELES-Justin Bieber feels under pressure to release new music. The 24-year-old singer -who recently tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin - is enjoying a break from his career and is not ready to get back on tour.

A source told PEOPLE: ‘’Justin is feeling a lot of pressure right now and it makes him unhappy.

‘’People have expectations that he will produce new music, but he hasn’t been feeling inspired. He wants to take his time and not feel rushed about work. He knows with new music, he will also be expected to tour and he absolutely doesn’t want to.’’

Justin is also reluctant to work on new music as he wants to enjoy time with his bride.

The insider explained: ‘’Right now, he wants to be left alone with Hailey. He wants to enjoy being with her and not think about work. He thinks he should be allowed to just be for a while longer.’’

Justin’s last album was 2015’s ‘Purpose’.

Meanwhile, Justin’s manager Scooter Braun recently admitted he discovered the star ‘’by mistake on YouTube’’. The 37-year-old music manager - whose roster includes Justin, ‘Sweetener’ hitmaker Ariana Grande and Carly Rae Jepsen, among others - used social media to find artists when he started his business and said he was instantly ‘’blown away’’ when he accidentally discovered the ‘Sorry’ hitmaker.

Scooter said: ‘’I started my business in freshman year. I did that for three-and-a-half years and I had all these ideas about social media and no one was listening to me. Music artists were at their biggest when there was a feeling of self-discovery. For these kids it was social media. By starting my own record label and management company, I signed a kid off MySpace named Asher Roth, then after finding Asher, I went on YouTube and saw by mistake, a kid singing who had 60,000 views in his church in Canada and I was blown away with what I saw. I knew I could make this kid one of the biggest artists in the world, I just knew instantly. That was Justin Bieber, a 12 year old singing in a church, and I called every school district in that part of Ontario until his mum called to get rid of me and I convinced her to get on the first plane she and he had ever been on.’’