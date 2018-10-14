Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar held a meeting with a delegation of lawyers of the High Court Bar Association Multan chapter. Bar head Khalid Ashraf Khan led his team to the meeting.

Talking to the delegation, the CM said: “Legal fraternity has a leading role in the dispensation of justice and the lawyers will have to play active role in giving justice to the common person as the societies survive due to in time justice and societies which do not give justice do not progress.”

He pledged to resolve issues confronting the lawyers, saying: “Alternate proposals for a judicial complex in Multan will be reviewed. Lawyers will be given facilities. We are starting the project of Nishtar Hospital 2 and health facilities of cardiology will also be increased.”

Also, the CM paid a surprise visit to institute of Social Welfare Department ‘Kashana’ without any protocol, a handout said.

He spent time with girls living there, distributed sweets to them s. He said that visiting this place for the second time had made him really happy. He said that you are like my daughters and taking care of them was his responsibility.

He said that your problems would be solved on priority basis and he would personally monitor the progress on these issues. The girls expressed pleasure on meeting with the CM. While talking to the Chief Minister the girl said that you are pious and sympathetic and they are happy to see him here this time. They said that they will pray for his success. They said that no CM ever came here before but Usman Buzdar came here twice which gave them courage.

