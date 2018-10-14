Share:

The session court Lahore on Saturday extended the bail granted to former police officer Abid Boxer till October 17. He appeared in the court in various fraud, kidnapping and harassment cases but Additional Session judge Javed Ashraf was on leave. However, the duty judge had heard the case, and extended his bail till 17th of October. During the hearing, the accused’s lawyer requested the court for further extension in his client’s bail and the court accepted the request. The counsel also requested the court to merge all 10 cases reported in five different police stations in a single court. He said that all FIR and cases had been falsely filed on him on behalf of former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, In 2002, Abid Boxer made stage artist Nargis the victim of his highhandedness. Out of fear, many artists were compelled to keep good terms with him. –Staff Reporter