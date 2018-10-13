Share:

SIALKOT-A girl managed to escape five-month-long captivity of her two kidnappers-cum-rapists here in Daska city on Saturday. According to local police, village Tatley Aali-Gujranwala-based Tasleem Bibi was standing at Lorry Adda in Daska on her way back home after meeting her relatives in Bharokey Kalan-Daska five months ago (on May 5,2018). In the meantime, four accused including two women offered her a lift and kidnapped her by taking her to an unidentified location in a carry van. She told the police that the accused took her to a Dera, where the accused namely Sadam, Muneer Cheema, Kiran Bibi and Khadija Bibi kept her in captivity. She claimed that during five-month-long captivity, Sadam and Muneer raped her. The victim said that she got a chance and managed to escape captivity of the accused. On the report of Tasleem Bibi, the Daska City Police have registered a case (853/2018) under Section 496-A against the accused with no arrest in this regard. She has appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Inspector General of Police Amjad Javaid Saleemi and Sialkot DPO Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani to provide her justice and ensure early arrest of the accused.