LOS ANGELES-CE-Britney Spears believes her 13-year-old son could be talented enough to become a professional football player. The pop superstar’s eldest son Sean has always been very sporty and is now showing some excellent skills on the football field which Britney believes could take the teenager all the way to the NFL.

Britney, 36, has even hired a coach to practise with him after school to hone his talents in an effort to get to the pro game.

A source told the latest US issue of OK! magazine: ‘’Britney’s pouring thousands of dollars into private lessons and has even hired a former pro football player to coach him after school.

‘’Britney’s constantly taking pictures of him on the field for her photo album. She’s convinced he’s going to be a star.’’

Britney - who also has 12-year-old son Jayden from her marriage to Kevin Federline - is a regular at Sean’s football games and loves to cheer him on from the sidelines.

However, she does sometimes worry about him getting hurt whilst playing as football is such a physical game.

She previously said: ‘’He’s kind of tiny so I worry about them being out there with all their gear and all that kind of stuff because they actually tackle each other. To me, he’s still a baby so I’m like, ‘Please stop!’ ‘’

The ‘Gimme More’ singer - who is in a relationship with fitness trainer and model Sam Asghari - is a very proud mother and she previously praised both her boys for their individual talents at sport and music.

Speaking about her sons, she said: ‘’They’re going to school, playing sports - growing up and finding out who they are. They’re both really gifted! That’s me being a proud mom. They’re great at sports, art, playing piano.’’