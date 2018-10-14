Share:

MILAN - Veteran former Real Madrid and AC Milan forward Antonio Cassano on Saturday announced his retirement for the third time just days after the ex-Italian international returned to training. "The day has come, the day when you decide it really is over," said Cassano, who had returned to training with Serie C side Virtus Entella last Monday. "Over the last few days of training, I realised that I no longer have the mentality to train consistently," said Cassano, whose last competitive match was for Sampdoria in May 2016. The 36-year-old Cassano -- who played for Roma, Real Madrid and both Milan clubs during his career -- had first announced he was retiring just a week after signing for Hellas Verona in July 2017. Cassano won 39 caps for Italy between 2003 and 2014.–AFP