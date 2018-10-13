Share:

KHANEWAL-The Citizens Forum and Senior Working Journalists jointly organised an impressive ceremony to felicitate the senior media-related personalities who performed Hajj this year. The ceremony held at a local hotel was attended by a large number of senior journalists from Multan and Khanewal.

The speakers included Resident Editor Daily Pakistan Multan Shaukat Ishfaq; Resident Editor Daily Ausaaf Multan Mahar Aziz; Resident Editor Nawa-i-Waqt Multan Shamim Asghar Rao; Syed Naveedul Hassan Qutbi, General Secretary Mailsi Press Club; Muhammad Sarfraz Malik, manager business Nawa-i-Waqt Multan; Muhammad Tariq, manager advertisement Nawa-I Wqat Multan and Anjum Bashir Ahmad, President Senior Working Journalist Forum Khanewal.

In their speeches the guests of honour said that they were overwhelmingly to attend such a distinctive event which had brought senior journalists together. They termed it a unique ceremony, saying that such a ceremony should have held in Multan but SWJF and CF took lead by arranging the ceremony in Khanewal.

Office-bearers of Citizens Forum Khanewal including Dr Muhammad Yousaf Sumra; Muhammad Nasim; Prof Yousaf Sh; Journalists - Qulzam Bashir Ahmad, Syed Shafqat Shah; Adnan Saeed Ch; Khalid Mehmood Ch; Manzoor Hussain Bhatti; Ali Imran; Javid Khan and Amber Bashir graced the ceremony with their presence.

plantation underscored

Planting trees on the earth is actually a heavenly activity, which is, in fact, necessary for survival of the planet.

These views were expressed by Shamim Asghar Rao, Resident Editor Nawa-i-Waqt Multan at a ceremony jointly organised by The Citizens Forum and Senior Working Journalists Forum here. He said that the rapid urbanisation and conversion lands into residential towns and commercial centres have given rise to temperature manifold, forcing the human to shift on to machines and artificial equipments. He stressed that it is not the duty of the government alone to arrange plantation, rather every individual is bound to join the drive to turn Pakistan into green for generations to come.

Later the chief guest, accompanied by hosts, planted a sapling and prayed for the welfare of the nation. Plantation event was arranged by Muhammad Nasim, finance secretary Citizens Forum.