GUJRANWALA-Commissioner Gujranwala Division Asadullah Faiz organised a welcome ceremony in the honour of Gold Medallist Wrestler Inaam Butt in his office here on Saturday.

RPO Gujranwala Shahid Hanif and other officers were also present on the occasion. The commissioner congratulated the wrestler on his great victory in world’s beach wrestling championship held in Turkey. The commissioner announced to set up a wrestling academy in Gujranwala, and also presented a cheque of Rs50,000 to Inaam Butt.