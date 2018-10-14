Share:

islamabad - Advisor to the Prime Minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam Khan inaugurated Clean Green Pakistan drive at Saidpur village. The event was jointly organized by UN-HABITAT, Akhtar Hameed khan Memorial Trust (AHKMT), Water supply & sanitation collaborative council (WSSCC) and Ministry of climate change. Government functionaries, NGOs, Civil Society, students and media personnel participated in the event. Malik Amin Aslam Khan along with foreign dignitaries, ambassadors participated in the on ground activities of clean green Pakistan movement including solid waste collection, hand wash demonstration. Speaking on the occasion, he said it is a movement to make Pakistan clean and green through changing mindsets and behaviours of people.

He appealed to the people of Pakistan for active participation in this national cleanliness campaign. “Through this drive, we will focus on five key areas which include plantation, solid and water waste management, building of new toilets especially in remote areas, sanitation and hygiene,” he added. Malik Amin Aslam Khan distributed cash prizes among the students who secured first, second and third positions in clean green art competition.