LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign at the Hazoori Bagh on Saturday.

The CM planted a sampling, cleansed the ground with a broom and washed his hands with soap. The chief secretary, former cricketer Inzimamul Haq and a good number of schoolchildren also joined the event where special prayers were offered for prosperity. The chief minister talked to scouts in the Hazoori Bagh, shook hands with them and urged them to play their role for the cause.

Talking to the media, Buzdar said: “The campaign is a national movement and we should all work together to make this campaign successful. This campaign will be made successful in Punjab at every cost and every department will take part in it. He said over 40,000 children die every year for not following the principles of good health. We want to create awareness about the importance of cleanliness to reduce this death rate.”

He said situation of cleanliness will be improved in the whole of Punjab. The target of planting 50 crore plants in Punjab will be achieved, competitions will be organised for this purpose and prizes will be distributed at the tehsil level for showing good performance.

To a question, he said the Rs55 billion land has been retrieved and the operation will continue without any discrimination. He added: “A land bank will be formed to utilise the retrieved land and directions for this purpose have been issued. We will also plant trees on this land.”

In reply to another question, he said the appointment of the IGP was made after the issuance of the schedule for the by-elections and transfer was also done in the same way.

To another question, CM Usman Buzdar said no directions have been received from the court about Model Town incident and whatever direction given by court will be implemented.

Separately talking to Federal Parliamentary Secretary Javeria Zafar Aheer, Buzdar said: “The nation has got the honest leadership in the form of Imran Khan and he will make Pakistan prosper, developed and peaceful.

The chief minister said: “We have inherited dilapidated economy. The governments in the past have neither cared for the nation nor for the country. The country would have not been in the current situation if the loans had been spent in a proper way. We will come up to expectations of the people at any cost and will make New Pakistan.”