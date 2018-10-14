Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mehran CLub, Hunza Defender Club, Akbar Club, Quaid-i-Azam Club and Garrison Club registered contrasting victories on the inaugural day of the Comeco Futsal Tournament 2018, organised by Assas International at Pakistan Sports Complex Saturday. A total of 10 matches were decided on the opening day. In the first match, Hunza Defender FC hammered Wail Club 3-0; Akbar FC beat Gilgit/Baltistan 3-0; Ghazi defeated Haidry FC 1-0 on penalty kicks; Phoenix FC beat Won Tigers 2-0 on penalty kicks; Ravi FC beat Hammers Club 2-1 on penalty kicks. General Secretary Islamabad Football Association, Syed Sharafat Hussnain Bukhari and former information secretary Pakistan Football Federation Rana Tanveer Ahmed, organising Secretary Hafsa Arshad and futsal lovers witnessed the matches.–Staff reporter