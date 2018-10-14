Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Communist Party of China has made a high-level contact with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at party level. In this regard, a delegation of Communist Party of China Saturday visited the Central Secretariat of PTI in Islamabad and met with the PTI leadership.

A statement issued by PTI Secretariat says that Secretary General PTI Arshad Dad welcomed the delegation at the secretariat. The delegation was headed by director general South Asia Bureau of International Department of CPC. The five-member delegation also included officer-bearers of CPC and Chinese embassy in Islamabad.

The Deputy Secretary General PTI Azaz Asif, Chief Financial Officer Siraj Khan and member of provincial assembly Ayesha Chaudhry represented PTI side. In the meeting, the China Pakistan relations and matters of mutual interest came under discussion. Arshad Dad said that PTI gave much importance to its relations with China.

He said that PTI government was keenly interested to get benefit of the Chinese experience on poverty alleviation in China. He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a testimony of good relations between the two counties.

The delegation congratulated PTI for forming the new government and for its victory in the election. The delegation expressed best wishes for PTI government. Both sides agreed to make coordination stronger and effective among each other. The delegation invited the secretary general for a visit to China.