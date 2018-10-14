Share:

KARACHI - Deputy Commissioner West Shadia Jaffer on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for measles vaccination campaign here.

The Measles Vaccination Campaign is scheduled to launch on October 15 to 27, said a statement.

The representatives of the department concerned briefed the meeting with regard to arrangements of Measles Vaccination Campaign.

The DC West directed the officials concerned to perform their duties in the campaign with devotion and honesty for success of the Measles Vaccination Campaign.