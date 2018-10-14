Share:

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Employees Union continued its protest here outside the press club on Saturday, demanding payment of salaries and pensions of last four months.

Speaking on the occasion, the union's leader Behram Chang claimed that the staff and the retired employees had not received salary and pension for up to last 4 months. He told that they had been holding sporadic protests to pressure the management to release their salaries but to no avail.

Chang appealed the provincial government to take notice and release funds for HDA and WASA so that the salaries of employees and pensions of retired employees could be paid.

The other office bearers of the union also express their views.