Family members of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday met him at the city office of National Accountability Bureau. According to a source, the NAB administration granted ‘special permission’ to Shehbaz’s wife Nusrat and sons Hamza and Salman to see the former Punjab CM on their request. The meeting lasted about an hour during which they had their meal together,” he said. A group of PML-N workers also gathered outside the Thokar Niaz Baig office of NAB and chanted slogans against the arrest of their leader. –Staff Reporter