Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PTI government has decided to make a ‘parliamentary commission’ to identify the reasons behind the current deteriorating economic situation of the country.

A resolution to properly form a parliamentary commission has been submitted in the National Assembly Secretariat to present it in upcoming National Assembly session scheduled to be held on October 17.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain moved the resolution in National Assembly in line with PTI government's vision to apprise the people of Pakistan about the real state of affairs of national economy.

Following is the text of the resolution: “That a Resolution may be moved to form a Joint Parliamentary Commission to identify the reasons and those responsible for the current fragile financial situation of Pakistan, and submit its report in one month."

In order to identify the reasons behind current economic situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently directed the concerned department to form a commission.

The opposition parties are strongly criticising the economic policies of incumbent government especially after the recent historic surge in dollar rate and decrease in stock market prices.

The joint opposition has also strongly criticised the government for approaching IMF for bailout package. They also claimed that the government’s decision of going for new IMF loan has resulted in increase in dollar value.

The PTI’s government had decided to take a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to avert the balance of payment crisis.

However, the PTI government’s concerned ministers had held the previous government responsible for the current economic chaos.

They, in their statements, argued that this government has been suffering economic crisis due to non-seriousness of PML-N’s government to deal with challenges.

“This government has decided to approach the IMF for stabilisation and an economic recovery programme,” said finance minister in a recent statement.

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhary had also commented that the government would be in favour of forming a parliamentary commission similar to the one constituted on allegations of election rigging to investigate and fix responsibility.

The minister had also sought the support of government for the passage of resolution in the parliament to form a commission on economic crisis.