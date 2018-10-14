Share:

In a report of UNO, Balochistan became poorest Province among world's provinces, because of this Balochistan's students have been suffering from financial pressures and some of them left studying, for feeding their families after seeing the bad circumstances of their families.

The source of existing students in governmental institutions decreased after facing injustices by not getting their full funding rights, which other countries use to send in Balochistan's students. According to Article 25-A, a student age 5 till 16 will be provided obligatory and compulsory education free, due to it, student financial pressures can get reduced. Government needs to have a great action on this issue.

ADNAN MAQSOOD JAN,

Kech, October 2.