MILAN - France's Thibaut Pinot won the Tour of Lombardy, the fifth and final 'Monument' of the one-day classics season on Saturday. Pinot, of the Groupama-FDJ team, soloed over the finish line at Lake Como to win the 241 km-long 'Race of the Falling Leaves', which began in Bergamo. Italy's defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain) finished second at 30secs behind, with Belgian Dylan Teuns (BMC) third at 43sec. "It's my most beautiful victory," said the 28-year-old climbing specialist in a delight after winning the historic Tour of Lombardy. It was second victory in a week for the French cyclist Thibaut Pinot, who has also won the Milan-Turin semi-classic in midweek. He becomes the first French winner of the race since Laurent Jalabert 21 years ago.–AFP