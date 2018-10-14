Share:

rawalpindi - The graph of heinous crimes in Rawalpindi district has gone up rapidly as scores of armed gangs of dacoits have launched a massive looting spree in almost every nook and corner of the city with no police action against them. The bosses of Rawalpindi police have not yet evolved any effective strategy to curb the menace. Sadiqabad, Dhoke Kala Khan, Farooq-e-Azam Road, NADRA Office on Murree Road, Satellite Town, Waris Khan, Committee Chowk, Mareer Chowk,Taj Khani Mosque Road, Liaquat Bagh, Saddar, Adiala Road, Waris Khan and Pirwadhai are the areas worst hit by crime. Proclaimed Offenders (POs) are still at large and have become a terror. The snatching of cars, motorcycles, cash, mobile phones, laptops and robberies are rising.

Owing to poor Police and Dolphin Force patrol in city areas, the dacoities and robberies are at their peak. Interestingly, the station house officers and their subordinates are allegedly involved in protecting the dangerous dacoits by not filing cases in the police stations on complaints of street crime victims. Instead, the SHOs and their subordinates are forcing the crime victim to just report the incident as lost of valuables. The armed gangs of dacoits have played havoc in the city by depriving more than 9 citizens of cash, mobile phones, laptops, motorcycles and other valuables in the last 48 hours. Most of the dacoites were committed in limits of Police Stations Cantt, Sadiqabad, Waris Khan and New Town, they said. The victims are running from door to door, to get their cases registered but the police has failed in doing so till now.

A victim of street crime identified as Syed Muhammad Zain Shah, resident of House Number 181-A-1, Street Number 3, Sir Syed Road, approached The Nation on Saturday stating that he along with his friend Saad Ali was returning from his office on a motorcycle when a gang of three dacoits intercepted them at 4:45am on October 12 outside Army Ration Depot near Mareer Chowk. He added that the dacoits, who were riding on a CD-70 motorcycle, pulled out guns threatened to shoot them upon any resistance. The dacoits then snatched two laptops worth Rs 1, 80,000, cash worth Rs 15000, a mobile phone, ATM cards, credit cards and CNICs and fled towards Committee Chowk, he said. He said that he went to the Police Station Civil Line to report the incident but an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) identified as Imtiaz refused to register a dacoity case and started pressurizing him to chalk out a report of losing his valuables while travelling on Murree Road. Zain added that ASI Imtiaz referred him to another police officer ASI Aftan who also refused to register the case. Zain alleged that police are shielding the dacoits by not registering a case against them. He appealed to the City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan to take action against the police officers for not entertaining him and to order the registration of a case against the dacoits. Earlier, armed gangs of dacoits have also snatched motorcycles, mobile phones and cash from four citizens in Rawal Division. Similarly, three shopkeepers were also looted by dacoits on gunpoint at Service Road in Sadiqabad. The police have not registered a case against any dacoits so far. City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, however, when contacted by The Nation said, “I will inquire and take appropriate action.”