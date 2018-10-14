Share:

HYDERABAD - A rally led by Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Mohammad Aslam Soomro was taken out here Saturday to mark the International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction.

The rally started from Shahbaz Building, the regional bureaucracy's headquarters, and culminated after walking around a kilometres outside Gymkhana Hyderabad.

The government officers, members of civil society, scouts, civil defence and people from different walks of life participated in the rally.

While speaking on the occasion, the DC Hyderabad said in 1989 the UN General Assembly designated the October 13 as the “International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction”. He said the aim was to mark the day in order to disseminate information regarding preventing human from potential natural disasters and also to mitigate the risk of loss of life and injury. It suggested evacuation plans and environmental planning as the remedial measured, he added.

Soomro said after the October 08, 2005, earthquake awareness programs on national, provincial and regional levels were being organized in Pakistan in order to sensitize the people.