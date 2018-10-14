Share:

INCHEON - American golfer Danielle Kang and Charley Hull from England shared the lead on the third round of the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship on Saturday, shooting four-under 68s to score 204. Kang, ranked 29, and the world number 33 Hull -- two of the four co-leaders through Friday -- remained tied after Kang had six birdies against two bogeys while Hull had a bogey-free round of 68. World number two Ariya Jutanugarn from Thailand closely followed with three-under 69 with a total of 205, scoring four birdies and a bogey at the Sky 72 Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea. Local favourite Chun In-gee shared the third place at 206 with world number 17 Lydia Ko and Minjee Lee from Australia, who are both ethnically Korean. Chun fired a six-under 66 in the third round.–AFP