SAMBRIAL-Brick-kilns owners were fined for hiking the prices of bricks in violation of the orders of the district administration in Sambrial on Saturday.

The Sialkot deputy commissioner issued a notification no DO (IPWM)/2018/180 dated October 10 to sell bricks at Rs7,500 per thousand. The DC had warned in his notification that special price magistrates would take action against the violators of the notification.

Sambrial Special Price Magistrate Naeemullah Warraich inspected brick-kilns under the supervision of Sambrial AC Azuba Azeem, and imposed a collective fine of Rs75,000 on several brick-kilns owners for violation of the notification.

On the other hand, lawyers of Sambrial Tehsil Bar Association observed a strike for the establishment of a High Court bench in Gujranwala. No TBA member appeared in the court. TBA Secretary Ijaz Godal said that the establishment of a High Court bench in Gujranwala was demanded not only by the lawyers but also by the people.