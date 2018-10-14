Share:

Residents of Mirpurkhas are facing undue hardship due to prolonged and unannounced load-shedding. Routine life is being slowed down as power outages become frequent with some areas rendered without electricity at least three to four times a day. The unannounced load shedding disturbed residents, forcing them to stay up till late night. Not only are the citizens deprived of water, but those who have to go to office, school and college in the morning are also disturbed. People of Mirpurkhas have expressed anger over the unannounced outages which started as soon as the mercury began to soar. Locals lamented that the power supply company not only does not provide electricity but also charges exorbitant bills.

MUHAMMAD NASIR IQBAL,

Mirpurkhas, October 3.