BAHAWALNAGAR/BAHAWALPUR-The alleged negligence and indifference of doctors claimed three lives including that of a pregnant woman and her unborn child in two incidents occurred in different areas.

The first incident was reported at District Hospital Headquarters (DHQ) Bahawalnagar where negligence of doctors resulted in the death of newly-born child. According to details, after enduring labour pain for 12 hours, a woman gave birth to a child in the ambulance in front of emergency ward of the DHQ Hospital. The hospital staffers failed to save the kid’s life due prolonged delay in requisite treatment.

According to the family, Naureen Bibi was brought to the hospital for delivery 12 hours ago but she was not operated upon. In Bahawalpur, the pregnant wife of a poor worker died along with her not-yet-born child due to transfusion of sub-standard blood.

According to the family, a rural health worker and her doctor husband injected sub-standard blood to the pregnant woman due to which both the woman and child died.

The doctor and his influential relatives have started threatening the poor labourer to keep mum over the incident otherwise he will have to face dire consequences. Poor worker has appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Punjab Chief Minister to take notice of the incident and ensure justice to him.