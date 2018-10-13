Share:

GUJRANWALA/TOBA TEK SINGH-A woman was allegedly shot dead for honour by her husband in Saddr police precincts here the other day. According to the police, Adeela was married off to Rehman about 10 years ago; her husband flew abroad for job. Recently, he came back to Pakistan and was doubtful about his wife’s character. On Saturday he shot her dead, cut the dead body into pieces, and then packed them in a plastic bag.

He reached Upper Chenab Canal to throw the dead body into the canal when some passersby caught him and handed him over to Saddr police. The police said that the accused confessed to the crime during preliminary investigation. “He says that he has killed his wife for honour because she had developed illicit relations with someone else,” added the police.

In Toba Tek Singh, a woman was murdered by her brother for ‘honour’ in Chak 670/11 GB, Pirmahal on Saturday. Assia Bibi, a divorcee, had eloped a few days ago with a man of her village. When she returned, her brother Zaid served her intoxicating material in meal and when she fainted he strangled her. Police have arrested the accused.