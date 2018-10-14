Share:

According to official news Pakistani has an estimated 2% growth rate which for a country of official population of 160 Million turns out to be roughly around3.2 Million every year. This alarming growth rate is causing immense pressure on head of the families who are to support them.

Given that about 40% of the population is already living under poverty line and 5.6% (official figures) of the population is unemployed, the ever growing population of Pakistan is just adding to the problems of the already under pressure nation. The Pakistan government is requested to work forward the developments categories under the consulting preserving issues.

ALLAHYAR MUHAMMAD YAQOOB,

Kech, October 2.