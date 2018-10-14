Pakistan will be cleaner than Europe in five years: PM

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Terming youth flag-carrier of ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’, Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday kicked off a countrywide drive to tackle the mounting challenges of pollution and global warming.

Targeting to make Pakistan even more clean and green than Europe, Imran Khan launched the action day of the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ here at Islamabad College for Girls by planting a sapling and sweeping the lawn of the college.

Holding the broom, the premier clad in white Shalwar Kameez also picked the garbage and disposed it of before washing hands to teach the youngsters the proper cleanliness methods.

On first day of the nationwide movement, ceremonies were held across the country to clean the localities and plant trees to be joined by the common people as well as the government authorities.

The prime minister was accompanied by his Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Special Assistants Iftikhar Durrani and Naeem-ul-Haq and Senator Faisal Javed besides representatives of the international organisations.

While launching the cleanliness drive, the prime minister also interacted with the students on the climate change and pollution, who also joined him in cleanliness and tree plantation.

Later addressing the ceremony, the prime minister congratulated the students and teachers of the college for holding a successful launching ceremony of the five-year long drive for a cleaner and greener Pakistan.

The prime minister recalled the remarkable role played by the students for fund raising of Shaukat Khanum Hospital across the country and urged them to replicate the same dedication for this drive.

He said after dismal response from the people, it was the students under the umbrella of ‘Imran Tigers’ who proved catalyst to collect funding for the hospital besides creating awareness and hoped that they could bring success to this drive too if they resolve to transform the country.

The prime minister resolved that his government would inherit a Pakistan which would be cleaner even than Europe.

He expressed concerns over the polluted rivers in the country and swelling pollution to an alarming level in Lahore particularly in winter.

He said according to a study, excessive pollution shortens the life expectancy by average 11 years. “The swelling pollution will mar the future of our upcoming generations,” he added.

He said besides cleanliness, enhancement of the green cover was equally essential as Pakistan was seventh most affected country by the global warming.

He said after successful completion of billion tree Tsunami in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government had launched a five-year 10 billion tree tsunami across the country.

He said the glaciers would be depleting fast if the world failed to tackle the challenge of global warming and the world become unliveable for the future generation.

He hoped that after plantation of 10 billion trees, the weather pattern of the country would be changed altogether.

The prime minister said the cleanliness drive would not remain confined to posh areas but it would also cover the slums and reiterated his government’s plan to regularise and provide housing to the slum dwellers.

The drive also comprises the construction of landfill sites in all areas to ensure proper disposal of the garbage.

The prime minister also interacted with the representatives of international organisation and shared with them the government’s future plans to cope with climate change and global warming.

