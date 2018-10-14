Share:

rawalpindi - Police booked two cops on theft charges after they were found guilty in a high level inquiry held on the complaint of a transgender, informed official sources on Saturday. The accused cops were identified as Head Constable Izat Shah and constable Asif, posted at Police Station (PS) New Town, they said. According to sources, a eunuch identified as Laila Ali, resident of Commercial Market had lodged a complaint on 13/8/2018 with officials of PS New Town stating she along with some friends, was celebrating her birthday party in her flat when the police raided her residence. She added that she was taken to a police station along with the guests, where a fake gambling case was registered against them. She said that the two cops Izat Shah and Asif went back to her flat and stole Rs 400,000 from a cupboard. She also alleged that the two cops deprived her and the other guests of mobile phones and Rs 350,000 during the raid. Laila Ali requested the police to file a case against the accused.

Taking action, police registered a case while the senior police officers referred the case to SP Potohar Division for inquiry. During inquiry, the SP held the two cops guilty and recommended action against them. In light of the inquiry report, a case was registered against the two cops, sources said. Station House Officer (SHO) PS New Town Javed Iqbal Mirza, however, when contacted, said that though the police booked the two cops on theft charges, the applicant appeared before a court and stated before the judge that she had accused the cops mistakenly. He said the complainant told the judge that she no longer wanted to pursue the case.