Police arranged lectures and seminars on awareness againse use of drugs in educational institutions, said a press release. Shahdara DSP Asad Ishaq delivered lecture in Government Degree College Shahdara, DSP Azhar Ayyub in Punjab College of Commerce Ichra, Lower Mall DSP Irfan Butt in Salman Public School, Manawa DSP Nazar Abbas with local SHO Atique Dogar in Government Boys School, Barki SHO Anjum Saqib in Akhwan High School, Data Darbar SHO Muhammad Zulfiqar in Government Girls Higher Secondary School Ravi Road, Yakki Gate SHO Muhammad Aslam in Government Islamia high School Sheranwala Gate, Shalimar SHO Inspector Ahmad Yaar in Shalimar College, Manga Mandi SHO Muhammad Irfan in Government Higher Secondary School, Badami Bagh SHO Mehar Muhammad Yaqoob in Kashmir public school and Ghaziabad SHO Muhammad Azeem in Government Boys Secondary School Tajpura. –PR