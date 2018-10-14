Share:

Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has said the action would be taken against electricity thieves without any discrimination. Presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat Saturday, he said a provincial taskforce has been set up to launch the campaign in the province. The taskforce headed by the energy secretary will take measure to curb power theft, besides monitoring the performance of divisional and district committees formed for the purpose. He directed the divisional commissioners to ensure full support of district administration and police for the national drive against electricity theft. He added in the first phase, the action would be taken against those stealing electricity from industrial, commercial or high-end domestic connection. The chief secretary ordered the taskforce head to devise a comprehensive plan for the purpose. Power Division Secretary Irfan Ali told the meeting that line losses and power theft are main reasons behind circular debt in power sector. He said steps are being taken to improve transmission lines and to introduce latest technology. He remarked that full support of provincial governments would be required for making successful the drive against power theft. He said that there are also complaints of departmental collusion, adding that action would also be taken against such government employees. He mentioned that power distribution companies would not be allowed overbilling. The meeting was joined by CCPO, Lahore commissioner, Additional IG (Special Branch), concerned secretaries and CEOs.–Staff Reporter