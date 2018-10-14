Share:

rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organised a seminar titled ‘Importance of eggs for human health’ on Saturday to celebrate the World Egg Day with an aim to create public awareness about the nutritional value and the importance of eggs for human health. In his address, Dr Muhammad Sadiq CEO Sadiq Group said that eggs play a vital role in feeding people around the world, in both developed and developing countries. Eggs are an excellent and affordable source of high quality protein, with the potential to feed the world, he added. Speakers stressed that efforts should be made to make people aware of the above facts to increase egg consumption to ensure good health of the people because only a healthy generation can take a country to the pinnacle of progress and prosperity.

President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Malik Shahid Saleem in his address urged the government to lower taxes on poultry feed and machinery. “The poultry industry has expanded remarkably and with soft and trader friendly policies we can export eggs and chicken”, he added. He said that there is a need to bring awareness among masses regarding nutrition and use of eggs and chicken in daily meals. There are certain misconceptions among women regarding side effects of eggs and chicken on health which in not true. Poultry industry has grown up to 750 billion and around 2.5 million people are associated with it. Former president Dr Hassan Sarosh said that per capita, per year consumption of poultry meat is very low in Pakistan. It’s just six to seven per kilogram, per year whereas in Saudi Arabia it’s more than 50Kg and in USA its 150kg. Pakistan is facing severe nutritional challenge and government should act promptly here.

Earlier, in connection with World Egg Day, a cooking competition was also held at RCCI. In which a large number of staff members participated. Senior Vice President Badar Haroon, Vice President Fayyaz Qureshi, former presidents, members of the executive committee, student from academia, and large number members attended the awareness session.