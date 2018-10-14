Share:

rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in its operation against illegal and unauthorized land use has sealed two properties constructed in the residential area of Saidpur Scheme-II. RDA Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing’s staff including Syed Muhammad Aslam, Superintendent Building Control, Mukhtar Ahmad, Building Inspector and others in collaboration with Rawalpindi Police conducted the operation and sealed the properties No. NW-182 and 183. The owner of the property Raja Qaiser constructed illegal residential buildings in violation of approved plan, without prior approval, No Objection Certificates and in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2007.

According to RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan, Director General (DG) RDA, Rana Akbar Hayat had directed the Building Control Wing to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour.

Following the directives, Building Control Wing has accelerated its ongoing operations against illegal and unauthorized commercial cum residential construction activities including plazas, shops, schools and other illegal land use within the controlled area of RDA.