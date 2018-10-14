Share:

LAHORE - Returning Officers on Saturday delivered ballot papers and relevant election equipment, material to Presiding Officers (POs) for the by-polls to be held today (Sunday).

The material was earlier handed over to ROs by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under the supervision of armed forces. The POs not registered in the ECP's Results Transmission System (RTS) have also been registered.

The ECP has also sent data of POs to the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), along with the polling schemes.

By-polls are being held in 11 National Assembly constituencies and 24 provincial assemblies' constituencies. Elections in two provincial assemblies' constituencies will not be held, as Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s candidates have already been elected unopposed from PP-87 (Mianwali) and PP-296 (Rajanpur).