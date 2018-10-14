Share:

ISLAMABAD - Third National Junior and Youth Athletics Championship 2018 started here at Pakistan Sports Complex, Jinnah Stadium on Saturday. Athletics Federation of Pakistan President Major General (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi was the chief guest on the inaugural ceremony.

In the men’s category, Musawar, Waqar younis, Ghulam Mohiuddin, Iftikhar and Bilal won gold medals while in the girls’ category Fatima, Samina, Faiqa, Mahnoor and Javeria won gold medals. According to the details, in the men’s 110m hurdles, Punjab’s Musawar won the gold with 15.6 seconds followed by Ahsan Umar of HEC, who won silver and Punjab’s M Waqar secured bronze medal. In men’s long jump, Waqar Younis of PAF won gold, M Irfan Wapda secured silver and Ansar also from Wapda won bronze. In men’s discus throw, Ghulam Mohiudin of Punjab won gold, Rana Arbaz Haider, HEC, silver and Nouman of KP bronze. In men’s 1500m race, M Iftikhar of Wapda won gold, Amir Sohail silver and Balochistan’s M Waqas secured bronze. In females 200m race, Faiqa Riaz of HEC won gold, Noureen of Wapda won silver and Tehreem of Punjab bronze. In women’s discus throw, Mahnoor of Punjab won gold, Sarah of HEC silver and Sewara Ch of Islamabad secured bronze. In women’s 1500m race, Wapda’s Javeria Jalil won gold, Saba also from Wapda, silver and Sehrish, Sindh, bronze. In women’ long jump, Faiqa Riaz of HEC won gold, Esha of HEC sliver and Noureen of Wapda bronze.

In the Youth boy’s event, in 110m hurdles, Bilal of KP won gold, M Zubair of Punjab silver and Shahid Rizwan of Railways bronze. In long jump boy’s, Punjab’s Afsar Khan won gold, Saqib Ijaz of Railways silver and M Tayyab of Wapda bronze. In boy’s 1500m race, Wapda’s Amir Abbas won gold, Ahsan Haseeb of Punjab silver and Ehtesham of Gilgit/Baltistan bronze. In the girl’s category, in long jump, Fatima of Sindh won gold, Shahida Nazeer of AJK won silver and Maham Railways bronze. In 1500m race, Saman ALi of Islamabad won gold, Ayseha Yameen of Sindh silver and Amna Saeed of Punjab bronze.

While talking to The Nation AFP President Maj Gen (R) Akram Sahi said: “AFP is the only federation of the country, which conducts two championships annually. I don’t want to promise anything, won’t make any tall claims. But people can witness athletes are working hard to excel at the top and they will be provided with every possible facility and international exposure.”

“I have never depended on governments or the PSB for allocation of funds to conduct events or send out athletes for international commitments and that is the reason that our athletes always manage to win medals in international events. If I like others had depended on governments then situation would have been same for athletes as well. Our heroes and proud daughters had always carried nation’s hopes and never let themselves or country down.”

He said he had asked athletes to give their best and left the funds issue with him as he always manged the funds through his own resources.

“Arshad Nadeem had won medal for Pakistan in the Asian Games in javelin throw after a gap of 27 years. He is not only our future, but we had pinned great hopes in Arshad as well.”

“It really hurt to watch Jinnah Stadium track is in shambles. I had met with IPC Minister and requested her to take notice of the highly pathetic condition of the track as any unfortunate incident could occur. The AFP wants to conduct international events in Pakistan but for that purpose, we need government to at least prepare tracks and provide us with the venues where international athletes had no fear of getting injured as safety measures are must before conducting international events. Even national event on these surfaces are not suitable but we have no major option.”