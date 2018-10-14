Share:

BERLIN - Mick Schumacher missed his first chance to win the Formula Three European drivers' championship Saturday after damaging his car, but still has two opportunities to secure the title this weekend. The 19-year-old son of stricken seven-time world Formula One champion Michael Schumacher started the first of three races this weekend on Germany's Hockenheim circuit with a 49-point lead. That was trimmed to 39 points on Saturday morning after he finished 12th despite fighting his way up the field after a clash early in the race with his Prema teammate Marcus Armstrong saw both drivers head to the pits for repairs. Daniel Ticktum, Schumacher's closest rival for the championship, finished fifth and the British teenager is now the only driver who can catch the German with two races left.–AFP