PESHAWAR:- The peace-promoting series between Pakistan Army XI and Sri Lankan Army XI continued in Miranshah where the Sri Lankan Army won the second match of the series. The peace-promoting series between Pakistan Army XI and Sri Lankan Army XI is with the partnership of PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi. The match took place in Younis Khan Stadium with the Sri Lankan Army batting first and scoring 138 runs. In reply, Pakistan Army could only manage 107 runs. The away team won the match by 31 runs.–APP