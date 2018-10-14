Share:

Lahore - Thai players continued their dominance and command during the International UMA CNS Asia Tour Golf Championship here at the appealing Karachi Golf Course on Saturday.

Namchok is the leader after three rounds and moving into the final phase, with an aggregate score of 204, twelve under par while Jakarphan is one stroke behind at a score of 205, eleven under par and the third one Tirawat is placed at a score of 207, and is not too far behind the leader. In the course of the third round yesterday, the Thai trio were in no mood to relent at any stage and through precision and impeccability in application of golfing expertise, they demonstrated ample control over the proceedings.

For Pakistan, expectations were that M Munir, who was placed second at the end of the second round, would manage a breakthrough, but though he played well and hit the ball with rigor and correctness, he did not succeed in making the required birdies. His effort however needs to be commended and certainly bordered on excellence, though the Thailand champs were just too good.

Munir did pick up two birdies on the second and seventh hole, but these were neutralised through stroke losses on the 4th hole and 17th hole and he had to be content with a third round score of 72.With an aggregate score of 210, six under par, he is placed in 6th position with barely any hope of capturing the top position on Sunday, although he is likely to improve his overall standing from 6th to being in the top three.

"I certainly felt confident at the start of the third round,” Munir said, but then a few vital putts did not drop and gave me a sinking feeling. “Let’s hope the final round brings in more luck, as I am hitting well and feel good about my fitness and knowledge of the grand Karachi Golf Course.”

For the leader, Namchok Tantipokhakul, the third day was a day of blessings and everything went right. "My focus was infallible and putting unblemished and unerring. The first birdie on the second hole charged me up and then this was followed by another one on the 6th hole and later the eagle on the 11th hole was a delight. As if that was not enough, a hat-trick of birdies followed on holes 12, 13 and 14 and I felt really good,” he said.

The other two Thailand players Jakraphan and Tirawat were also perfection oriented. Others in line for top positions are three more Thai players. Pawin is one and he is placed at a three rounds score of 209, seven under par along with Suradit Yong Charoenchai. From amongst the other leading Pakistani players, M Naeem is at a score of 211, five under par, Matloob Ahmed at 212, four under par and M Shabbir also at 212, four under par.

This international open golf championship at the Karachi Golf Course is likely to help in development of golf in Pakistan. The national players and the upcoming young ones have acquired useful experience simply by competing and watching the champions perform in a fulfilling manner. What is apparent is the foreign players fitness and their discipline.

Today (Sunday) is the final day of this International golf championship and first tee off is at 720 hours with prize distribution scheduled for 5pm at the Karachi Golf Club Lawns.