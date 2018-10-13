Share:

LOS ANGELES-Tom Cruise never says ‘’no’’ to anything.

Christopher McQuarrie has worked with the actor on multiple occasions including on ‘Mission: Impossible - Fallout’ and says the legendary actor never says no to any of his ideas and instead just says if something is boring.

He said: ‘’Here’s what Tom says, he says ‘Booooo’. Pitch him something, he’ll say, ‘Booo. Boring,’ there’s no bones about it. But no, he never says no.:’’

And Christopher feels lucky because the studio never says no either.

He added to Collider.com: ‘’The studio winces. I’ve never personally heard from the insurance company, that’s Jake Myers’ job, the producer. Extraordinary producer Jake Myers, who produced not only this, but also Rogue Nation. He produced the the the last few Chris Nolan films, came in on The Revenant. He’s an incredible, incredible producer, who manages to wrangle all those people so I don’t have to.’’

However, there may come a time when Cruise has to take a step back from the stunts as he broke his ankle while shooting the new film ‘Mission: Impossible - Fallout’. He said previously: ‘’When you’re doing these things, stuff like that happens. It was a hard hit, and I was trying to mitigate the hit. I thought, ‘Well, I’m just going to touch my foot,’ and I just kept it there for, really, a split-second too long, to try to soften the impact of the side of the wall. I was like, ‘It’s broken, I know it’s broken, just keep going and run past the camera so that we have the shot.’ That was the first thing I thought: Just get through the shot.’’